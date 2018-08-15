Is Liam Payne back off the market? The “Familiar” singer was spotted getting cozy with Cairo Dwek in Lake Como, Italy, on Saturday, August 11.

Payne, 24, and the model, 20, held hands while enjoying an afternoon stroll. At one point, she slipped her left hand into the back pocket of his jeans. The pair later shared a kiss in the backseat of a car.

Dwek has shared several photos on Instagram in recent days from her trip to Italy, but Payne is not featured in any of them. However, they do follow each other on the social media app.

The news of the possible romance comes one month after Payne announced his split from his girlfriend of more than two years, Cheryl Cole. He and the former Girls Aloud frontwoman, 35, share a son named Bear, 16 months.

“Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways,” the former One Direction member tweeted on July 1. “It’s been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”

Payne and Cole first met in 2008 when he was a contestant on The X Factor U.K. and she was a judge. He admitted in an interview less than four months before their breakup that they were going through a rough patch.

“We have our struggles — like, of course I’m not gonna sit here and say that everything’s absolutely fine and dandy, because of course you go through different things, and that’s what a relationship is,” the “Strip That Down” crooner told London’s ES magazine in March. “But we go through them together as a family and that’s the most important thing for me. … It’s about whether you make it through or not, together, is the main point there I guess.”

