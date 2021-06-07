Liam Payne Splits From Fiancee Maya Henry: I’m ‘Disappointed in Myself’

A single man! Liam Payne and model Maya Henry have ended their engagement, the singer, 27, revealed during the Monday, June 7, episode of the “The Diary of a CEO” podcast.

“I am indeed [single],” the former One Direction singer, who shares 4-year-old son Bear with ex Cheryl Cole, said during the episode. “I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I’ve just not been very good at relationships.”

Payne added that he has a “pattern” when it comes to dating.

“I’m just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else,” the “For You” singer explained. “I feel like that’s where I got to in my last relationship. I just wasn’t giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn’t appreciate and I didn’t like being.”

While he said he wasn’t happy to end things, he knew it “had to happen” and that it was for the “best for both of us.”

Payne and Henry, 20, were first spotted together in summer 2018 and went Instagram official the following year. “Sometimes I don’t recognise this happy guy… sure glad you brought him back though,” he captioned a pic of the pair in September 2019. “[Thank you] for always keeping the biggest smile on my face through all the stress and making me realise how perfect my life really is.”

The X-Factor alum also opened up about their romance that month during an interview with KISS FM UK’s Kiss Breakfast.

“The difference is with [Maya], she’s so relaxed that it helps me relax in a situation, rather than being somewhere and talk about who is watching and what’s going on,” Payne said at the time. “People are going to watch whatever. What am I supposed to do? I can’t do anything about it now. It’s too late for that.”

The duo announced their engagement in August 2020 via reps, shortly after she was spotted wearing a large diamond ring. Days later, he confirmed the news during an appearance on Good Morning America.

“We’re just really happy,” the England native shared. “I mean, in the last week, I’ve just had a birthday, my son has gone to school for the first time today, so it seems like a lot of firsts for me, really, actually, which is great.”