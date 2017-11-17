Lil Peep posted a series of grim Instagram messages just hours before he was found dead on his tour bus at the age of 21 on Wednesday, November 15.

The “Crybaby” rapper shared a photo from a recent concert alongside the eerie caption, “When I die You’ll love me.” Later that night, he posted a photo of what appeared to be two pills on his tongue, writing, “f– it.”

In another post, Lil Peep (real name Gustav Åhr) told his 1.5 million Instagram followers that he relied on pills. “I just wana [sic] be everybody’s everything I want too much from people but then I don’t want anything from them at the same time u feel me,” he wrote. “I don’t let people help me but I need help but not when I have my pills but that’s temporary one day maybe I won’t die young and I’ll be happy? What is happy I always have happiness for like 10 seconds and then it’s gone. I’m getting so tired of this.”

Other video posts on Wednesday showed the Long Island, New York, native taking several pills, shaking a prescription bottle and saying he “just took honey and shrooms.”

Tucson Police Department Sgt. Pete Dugan told Us Weekly on Thursday, November 16, that Lil Peep was found unresponsive on his tour bus around 8:30 to 8:45 p.m. the night before. He was pronounced dead on the scene shortly before his scheduled concert in Tucson, Arizona. According to Dugan, it appears Lil Peep died of a “possible drug overdose, most likely from Xanax.” Autopsy results are still pending.

The rapper’s manager Chase Ortega broke the news on Twitter early Thursday, writing, “I’ve been expecting this call for a year. Mother f–k.” Lil Peep’s ex-girlfriend Bella Thorne also took to social media to pay tribute, tweeting, “Peep you deserved more out of life. Life didn’t do your greatness justice.”

