Lil Peep’s Cause of Death Revealed

Lil Peep’s cause of death has been revealed. The rapper was found dead on November 15, and according to his toxicology report from the Pima County Medical Examiner, his death was caused by an overdose of Fentanyl and Xanax. He was 21.

The “combined toxic effects of fentanyl and alprazolam” led to the accidental overdose, a report confirmed on Friday, December 8.

As previously reported, the up-and-coming musician’s manager found him unresponsive on his tour bus last month ahead of a scheduled concert in Tucson, Arizona. First responders attempted to revive the star but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

TMZ reports that other drugs were allegedly also found in his system at the time of his death, but no alcohol was found. His blood reportedly tested positive for marijuana, cocaine and the painkiller Tramadol.

Tucson Police Department Sgt. Pete Dugan previously told Us Weekly that an overdose was suspected. “Based on what they heard and saw, they were able to say that it appears that this was a possible drug overdose, most likely from Xanax,” Dugan said on November 16. “There was drug paraphernalia and narcotics on the bus as well.”

Sarah Stennett, the chief executive of First Access Entertainment, confirmed the news of his passing in a statement to The New York Times. “I am shocked and heartbroken. I do not believe Peep wanted to die, this is so tragic. He had huge ambition and his career was flourishing,” she said at the time. “I have spoken to his mother and she asked me to convey that she is very, very proud of him and everything he was able to achieve in his short life.”

Celebrities — including the rapper’s ex-girlfriend Bella Thorne, Post Malone, Diplo and Sam Smith — took to social media to send their condolences after the news broke.

“F–k I don’t know what to say,” Thorne, 20, tweeted at the time. “Peep you deserved more out of life. Life didn’t do your greatness justice.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!