



Giving Bughead fans hope for the future! Lili Reinhart posted a birthday tribute in honor of Cole Sprouse on Sunday, August 4, two weeks after Us Weekly broke the news of their split — and her followers nearly lost their minds.

“I tried to find a poem that I could send to you. Because my words were failing me. But I searched and found nothing that did you justice,” the Hustlers actress, 22, captioned a photo of her former beau. “All of these love poems can’t get it right. No one else’s words could ever fit. They haven’t known the fortune it is to love you.”

Reinhart concluded the post writing, “Sappy nighttime birthday poem for @colesprouse.”

Fans of the two — who play onscreen couple Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper on Riverdale — flooded the comments section of Reinhart’s post, sharing their support of her and Sprouse, 27.

“This makes me so happy,” one follower wrote. Another gushed: “All is right in the world.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us in late July that the twosome had called it quits on their two year relationship after Reinhart and Sprouse were spotted keeping distance from each other at the Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con party in San Diego.

At the same event, the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum was overheard telling pals that he and Reinhart had broken up. Keeping things professional, Sprouse and Reinhart appeared cordial as they were seated next to each other at a Riverdale panel the following day.

Two months prior to their split, Sprouse and Reinhart posed together for a joint W magazine cover shoot. The duo requested solo interviews at the time, and both subtly talked about their offscreen romance.

“We’re not fighting with the idea that people group us together, but we are paired up a lot,” the actress said at the time. “We’re acknowledging that we’re in a relationship, but it’s a small part of who we are as people. We want our own separate identities.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!