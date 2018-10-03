Lily Allen Slams ‘Selfish’ Ex-Husband Sam Cooper

Lily Allen resents ex-husband Sam Cooper for forcing her to miss out on quality time with their children when she was a touring musician.

The My Thoughts Exactly author, 33, spoke candidly about their tumultuous relationship in the November 2018 issue of Cosmopolitan UK. “I had always assumed I’d chuck my kid over my shoulder and take them around the world,” she began. “But Sam didn’t want that. He didn’t think it was a stable environment for them.”

“I think it was quite selfish. He got to stay at home and have the family that I’d just spent three years making inside me,” she continued. “I had to go out and earn money and leave that family behind.”

Allen and Cooper — who got engaged in Bali in 2010 — were married for five years before filing for divorce. Their divorce was finalized in 2016, the same year Allen became a household name thanks to her debut record, Alright, Still, which sold over 2.6 million albums worldwide. The former couple share Ethel, 6, and Marnie, 5. Allen has since moved on and is in a relationship with DJ Meridian Dan.

The Lily Allen and Friends host — who revealed on September 1 that she had slept with female escorts while on tour during her marriage to Cooper — also confessed she was nearly sedated by medical staff after finding out the designer was in a new relationship. “It was a build-up of everything and that was the straw that broke the camel’s back. When I feel that the people I trust most have betrayed that, my whole world falls out from underneath me. [The staff] had me pinned down on the floor. I picked up a water cooler and threw it through the window,” she continued. “[Dan] said six nurses tackled me to the floor and they had the needle out and were about to knock me out and sedate me. Once the needle goes in, you’re sectioned. [Dan] had to really fight with them not to do it.”

With the release of her new memoir, the “Smile” singer has been very open about overcoming tough times. During an interview with BBC Radio’s “4 Woman’s Hour” podcast, she spoke about delivering a stillborn — a baby boy named George — while still married to her ex. “He was so small that he actually got stuck halfway in and halfway out. And because his skin wasn’t fully formed they couldn’t use forceps to pull him out,” she said. “So there was a period of about 12 hours of him lying there deceased in between my legs. Which was incredibly traumatic.”

“I went into trauma,” she added. “And I don’t think I will ever recover from that.”

