Lily Allen just got extremely candid about how she lost her virginity — and why the police got involved.

“I actually went missing. I lost my virginity to a guy called Fernando in Brazil. When I was about 12. No, I am [not] joking,” Lily, 38, shared on a recent episode of Alan Carr‘s “Life’s a Beach” podcast as she discussed going on vacation with her father, Keith Allen, and brother Alfie.

The singer recalled her dad, 69, getting concerned when she sneaked off to see her crush.

“They thought I actually went missing. I went to his hotel room, and I was on holiday with my dad and brother, and obviously didn’t come back to my room,” she continued. “I woke up [the next morning] and there were police all over the hotel. They were literally combing the beach and had T-shirts [asking], ‘Is this what she was wearing?’ I didn’t have the heart to say, ‘No, I was just losing my virginity.’”

Lily went on to say that the experience was “a bit traumatic” for her, adding, “I didn’t have sex again then for a while.”

Over the years, Lily has discussed the ups and downs in her dating life. She was previously married to Sam Cooper from 2011 to 2018. The pair expanded their family with daughters Ethel in 2011 and Marnie in 2013.

Following her split from Cooper, 45, Lily found love with now-husband David Harbour. The couple started dating in 2019 and one year later, Us Weekly confirmed that Harbour, 48, and Lily tied the knot in Las Vegas.

A source later shared with Us how Harbour and Lily have grown even closer after exchanging vows.

“David and Lily are wildly attracted to each other, their chemistry is off the charts, but they’re also best friends who can have as much fun chilling in front of the TV or baking with the kids together as they can on any five-star night out,” the insider said in December 2022.

According to the source, the duo continue to influence each other’s lives for the better. “Both of them are reformed hell-raisers who get more of a kick out of the pure and meaningful things in life now,” the insider continued. “They read a lot, love experiencing new places and adventures together, work out hard and play games. It’s hectic with their careers to juggle but they’ve made it work and are happier than ever.”

Harbour previously gushed about his role as a stepfather in Lily’s kids’ lives.

“I was always a single guy who has been a bachelor for a long time. I’ve been an artist, I wanted to travel the world and do my work,” the Stranger Things star said on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in June 2021. “I never really wanted to have kids. And I get it now, why everybody has kids. Because it’s kind of like the meaning of life, you pass the torch to these other individuals. You love them more than you could ever love yourself, and I never thought that was possible with anyone — I love myself a lot. But it’s such a beautiful thing. My heart is just broken wide open, and I have a new love I never had.”