That’s one way to get even. Lindsay Lohan revealed she had an interesting motivation to buy the Mykonos beach where she owns a club: to get back at her ex who once attacked her on it.

The Mean Girls star, 32, touched on the tumultuous relationship she had with ex-fiancé Egor Tarabasov, who was photographed physically assaulting her in 2016. “I was hit and abused physically on a beach in front of people, twice. And then at my house, and thank God a kid saw me and called the police,” Lohan revealed in an interview with Variety, published on Tuesday, January 8. “It’s a shame that people had to see that, but it’s not something that I feel is necessary to talk about. It’s something that happened to me, and I had to figure out how to handle it on my own.”

Added the Canyons actress, “My eff-you was buying the beach.”

In April 2016, Us Weekly confirmed that Lohan and Tarabasov — who had been dating for about 10 months — had gotten engaged. Months later, The Sun obtained a video of a woman, who was purported to be the I Know Who Killed Me actress, shouting from a balcony during an apparent argument with Tarabasov.

“Please, please, please. He just strangled me. He almost killed me. Everybody will know. Get out of my house! Do it. I dare you again. You’re f–king crazy. You sick f–k. You need help,” the woman in the video shouts at a man nearby. “I’m done. I don’t love you anymore. You tried to kill me. You’re a f–king psycho.”

In August of that year, photos surfaced of the disturbing altercation between the pair fighting on the beach in Mykonos as they wrestled over a phone. Lohan also accused the businessman of cheating on her with a friend.

After she faced backlash for defending disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein in October 2017, Lohan questioned why nobody came to her aid when it was made public that she was allegedly in an abusive relationship. “As if most women in America cared how I was abused by my ex fiancé,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback photo of herself from The Parent Trap. “When not one person stood up for me while he was abusing me… you could only imagine what it feels like to come out as a #strongwoman.”

The Freaky Friday actress has come a long way from those dramatic days. In addition to overseeing her empire, she is currently managing her Lohan Beach Club, which is the focus of a new MTV series premiering Tuesday, January 8.

