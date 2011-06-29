Lindsay Lohan Freed From House Arrest After 35 Days

Lindsay Lohan can finally set foot outside her Venice, Calif. townhome.

The actress, 24, completed 35 days of house arrest Wednesday morning. Still, the I Know Who Killed Me star isn't totally off the hook. Lohan still has to complete 480 hours of community service, complete an anti-shoplifting class and comply with other terms of her release.

VIDEO: How Lindsay's life took a dark turn

Lohan's spokesman, Steve Honig, told the Associated Press that the actress is "very focused" on resuming her community service, which includes volunteering at a downtown Los Angeles women's shelter and cleaning the county morgue.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's biggest bad girls

In May, the troubled starlet was sentenced to four months in jail for violating her probation in a 2007 drunken driving case when she stole a necklace from a jewelry store earlier this year. Lohan pleaded no contest to the theft and received no additional penalties, but will remain on probation for several more months.

PHOTOS: How Lindsay's face has changed

Last week, the actress appeared in court after failing a sobriety test earlier this month. Judge Stephanie Sautner determined that while Lohan did test positive for alcohol, she did not violate her probation, as a previous judge only required drug and alcohol testing between January 3 – February 25, 2011.

"If you are guilty of some violation of your probation, I don't see it. What you are guilty of is extremely poor judgment," Sautner told her. "Don't give people a reason to hate you."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!