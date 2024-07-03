Happy 38th birthday, Lindsay Lohan!

The Mean Girls actress marked her birthday on Tuesday, July 2, with a smiley selfie shared via Instagram. Lohan can be seen wearing a white ensemble and a cute birthday hat in the picture, which she captioned by sharing her gratitude to be celebrating another year.

“Another trip around the sun 🎂🥳🎉😘🙏 grateful for every moment and cherishing every second of everyday and all of the beautiful things life has to offer,” Lohan wrote. “Feeling blessed. Thank you for all of the lovely birthday wishes ☺️.”

Lohan’s 38th birthday comes as she reunites with Jamie Lee Curtis for a sequel to 2003’s Freaky Friday. Disney announced that production on the sequel was underway on June 24 and shared a photo of Lohan and Curtis, 65, in front of their trailers on set.

Picking up “years after” the original body-swap comedy in which “Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis, Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter,” Disney described the sequel. “As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.”

As well as Lohan and Curtis, Chad Michael Murray and Mark Harmon will also return. Murray, 42, played Lohan’s love interest Jake in the original, while Harmon, 72, portrayed Curtis’ boyfriend, Ryan.

Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao will also return in the sequel.

New cast members include Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and The Good Place’s Manny Jacinto.

Disney first confirmed a Freaky Friday sequel was in development in May 2023. “As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday. Something really touched a chord,” Curtis told The New York Times at the time. “When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made.’”

Lohan confirmed that the sequel was happening during a March 2024 appearance on Sirius XM’s Radio Andy, but shied away from sharing any further details.

“I don’t want to say too much,” she said. “But we’re both excited. I’m going to speak for Jamie.”