Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis will play mother and daughter once again! Disney confirmed in May 2023 that the highly anticipated Freaky Friday sequel was officially in the works.

“As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday. Something really touched a chord,” Curtis told The New York Times. “When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made.’”

Lohan, for her part, agreed, revealing that she and Curtis were “leaving it in the hands that be” at Disney. “We would only make something that people would absolutely adore,” she added.

The first Freaky Friday premiered in 2003, with Lohan playing the role of teenage Anna and Curtis starring as her mom, Tess. Amid their constant fighting, the mother-daughter duo find themselves eating magic fortune cookies that force them to switch bodies. Mark Harmon and Chad Michael Murray also star.

When reflecting on the film to celebrate its 20-year anniversary, Curtis remembered Lohan as “fluid” on set.

“She has a facility as an actor that is really impressive,” the actress shared in the film’s NYT profile. “It was a big job. It was a big production. And our relationship was very easy.”

Lohan recalled Curtis taking “me under her wing” throughout the production.

“Jamie showed up with such an infectious personality that set the tone for the whole day,” Lohan said. “I was so nervous to do my first kiss on camera, so she talked to me in my trailer and made it funny so that I wouldn’t stress about it.”

These aren’t the only original Freaky Friday stars down to reprise their roles. Keep scrolling for everything to know about the film’s sequel so far:

Will There Be a ‘Freaky Friday 2’?

“Disney confirmed that a sequel was in development, with Elyse Hollander writing the screenplay, and Curtis and Lohan in talks to return,” The New York Times reported in May 2023 when celebrating the movie’s 20-year anniversary.

Before the official confirmation, Curtis led the charge for another movie.

“Let me be the grandma, let me be the old grandma who switches places, so then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma who’s still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon,” she shared on The View in October 2022. “I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today. I want to be a helicopter parent in today’s world.”

Who Is Starring in ‘Freaky Friday 2’?

Lohan and Curtis are both set to reprise their roles as Anna and Tess, respectively.

Will Pink Slip Return for ‘Freaky Friday 2’?

Lohan’s character Anna had a band called Pink Slip in the first film — other members included Christina Vidal (Maddie) and Haley Hudson (Peg) — which was responsible for some iconic 2000s hit songs, including “Ultimate” and “Take Me Away.”

Andrew Gunn, the film’s producer, let it slip in a September 2023 interview with Cosmopolitan that they might just be getting the band back together for the sequel.

“We got a draft of a script for the sequel right before the writers’ strike, and it was really good,” he gushed. “A writer came up with the most brilliant idea. It uses music and the band in a great way.”