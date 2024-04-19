Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

What Stars Wore to the ‘Mean Girls’ Premiere in 2004: Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and More

By
What Stars Wore to the Mean Girls Premiere in 2004 Lindsay Lohan Rachel McAdams and More
23
Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdamsSGranitz;Albert L. Ortega/WireImage(2)/Getty Images(2)

It’s been 20 years since Mean Girls made fetch happen, and the world has never been the same.

On April 19, 2004, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and the rest of the Mean Girls cast stepped out for the world premiere of the teen comedy at the Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles. At the time, Lohan was known as a child star following her work in the 1998 remake of The Parent Trap and was transitioning to more grown-up roles, and McAdams was a relative newcomer in Hollywood.

While McAdams was one of the breakout stars of Mean Girls, she said years later that doing comedy still “intimidates” her as an actress. “I am in awe of true comedians,” she told The New York Times in 2018. “Although they work very hard at it, I think it’s something they’re born with and the rest of us are just running to keep up.”

Lohan, meanwhile, went on to make a cameo in the Mean Girls musical movie that was released in January 2024.

Lavender Memory Foam Topper

Deal of the Day

This ‘Lavender-Infused’ Memory Foam Topper Is On Sale — Just $37! View Deal

“We were literally counting down the days,” codirector Samantha Jayne told IndieWire after the film’s release, referring to Lohan’s time on set. “She was so wonderful. So warm.”

Keep scrolling to see what the Mean Girls cast wore to the movie’s premiere 20 years ago:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Amanda Seyfried Looking at camera Smiling wearing cream colored blazer and matching top

Amanda Seyfried
1250016963amy_poehler_290x206

Amy Poehler

Lacey Chabert
Lindsay Lohan Bio 2023

Lindsay Lohan

Lizzy Caplan
1251211457rachel_mcadams_290x206

Rachel McAdams
1251126188tina_fey_290x206

Tina Fey

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!