It’s been 20 years since Mean Girls made fetch happen, and the world has never been the same.

On April 19, 2004, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and the rest of the Mean Girls cast stepped out for the world premiere of the teen comedy at the Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles. At the time, Lohan was known as a child star following her work in the 1998 remake of The Parent Trap and was transitioning to more grown-up roles, and McAdams was a relative newcomer in Hollywood.

While McAdams was one of the breakout stars of Mean Girls, she said years later that doing comedy still “intimidates” her as an actress. “I am in awe of true comedians,” she told The New York Times in 2018. “Although they work very hard at it, I think it’s something they’re born with and the rest of us are just running to keep up.”

Lohan, meanwhile, went on to make a cameo in the Mean Girls musical movie that was released in January 2024.

“We were literally counting down the days,” codirector Samantha Jayne told IndieWire after the film’s release, referring to Lohan’s time on set. “She was so wonderful. So warm.”

Keep scrolling to see what the Mean Girls cast wore to the movie’s premiere 20 years ago: