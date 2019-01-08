That’s the right attitude! Lindsay Lohan is making a triumphant return to Hollywood with her new reality show, and told Us Weekly on Monday, January 7, that she isn’t interested in the haters — and never has been.

“I never really cared about who’s rooting against me,” the Mean Girls actress, 32, told Us exclusively at the premiere event for Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club at The Moxy Times Square in New York City. “I know I’m a strong person.”

However, just because she can turn the other cheek when it comes to people’s opinions, doesn’t mean she wasn’t nervous about embarking on the adventure of a reality television show.

“Of course [I was],” Lohan admitted to Us. “Well, it’s always what people are going to say about it. It’s a risk I was willing to take. And also what all the VIP Hosts were going to be like because I wasn’t ready for it yet.”

Lohan’s MTV show premieres on Tuesday, January 8, and is set to follow her journey to launch a beach day club on the Greek island of Mykonos. “I’ve gone through so much in my past,” the Parent Trap alum turned entrepreneur said in the trailer for the show which was released last month. “People have always given me trouble for going to clubs, so why don’t I just open my own? Boss bitch.”

“Viewers will get to see a new side of Lohan as she calls the shots with her handpicked team of young and ambitious VIP hosts who will have to do whatever it takes to secure Lohan’s name as the definition of vacation luxury,” the network said of the show in a December press release. “But when the lines between romance, friendship, and work get blurred, the staff will quickly learn they’ll have to prove themselves to their toughest boss yet.”

Tune into Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club on MTV on Tuesday, January 8, at 8 p.m. ET.

