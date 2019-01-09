No bad blood here! Lindsay Lohan had nothing but nice things to say about exes Wilmer Valderrama and Samantha Ronson while appearing on SirusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

The Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club star, 32, told radio host Howard Stern during an appearance on Wednesday, January 9, that she had no ill will toward the That ’70s Show star, 38, who was her “first guy.”

“That guy … it’s hard to have a serious relationship, he’s so f—king good-looking,” Stern, 64, said. “No, he’s very … he’s a good guy,” Lohan replied of the actor, whom she dated in 2004.

She also opened up about Ronson, 41, who she dated on and off from 2008 to 2009. “We’re friends more than anything … We were always more like best friends.”

The activist shared a similar sentiment with Us Weekly in November 2012 about the DJ. “We’re friends now,” she told Us at the time. “That’s how it started, so I think that’s what’s meant to be.”

Lohan also revealed on Wednesday that her past relationship helped her relate to one of her beach club’s hosts, Mike Mulderrig, who comes out as bisexual on the show. “I was the first one who that came out about it. Really. For my age,” she said. “I come to his defense a bit. They shouldn’t be passing any judgment.”

After all, the Mean Girls actress knows what it’s like to be judged — and to have her partners judged, as well: “I was bold enough to say, ‘Yeah, I like a girl. And?’ That put her in a situation where she was being attacked every day. That’s not fair,” she told Us in 2012. “And what am I left with? Heartbreak. … I needed to love myself before I could be with anyone. And I was going through a lot. Two toxic people cannot be together. End of story.”

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!