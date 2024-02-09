Kim Kardashian loves to ski — but if she ever wants some pointers on improving her form, Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn is here to help.

Kardashian, 43, shared a video of herself on the slopes via Instagram on Thursday, February 8, captioning the clip, “SKI SZN.” While many of the reality star’s fans were impressed by her athletic skills, Vonn, 39, seemed to think Kardashian could work on a few things.

“Let’s talk,” the pro skier wrote in the comments section of Kardashian’s post. “I got some tips.”

Vonn, who retired from professional skiing in 2019, won the gold medal in downhill and bronze medal in super-G at the 2010 Olympics before taking home a bronze medal in downhill at the 2018 Olympics. She also won four World Cup overall championships throughout her career.

Vonn recently offered her tutoring services to supermodel Ashley Graham, who joined the former athlete on the slopes in St. Moritz, Switzerland. “Not pictured: Me thinking my middle school skiing skills could keep up with my friend Lindsey Vonn,” Graham, 36, joked in the caption of a TikTok video shared earlier this week. “But was quickly humbled when I lost control and realized I didn’t even know how to pizza accurately. Thank you LV for being such a good friend and holding my hand down the mountain.”

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has been offered training from a sports legend. Last year, Serena Williams joked that the Skims cofounder needed some tennis pointers after she shared an Instagram photo of herself on the court.

“Literally not how you hold a racquet,” Williams, 42, wrote in the comments section of Kardashian’s September 2023 upload. “Clearly I have to give you lessons lol 😍😍.”

Related: Kim Kardashian’s Style Evolution: From the Early Aughts to Today We first saw Kim Kardashian burst onto the scene in the early 00’s; since then her fashion choices have hit every note, from Juicy tracksuits to custom Balmain!

Two months later, Kardashian clarified that she wasn’t actually playing tennis in the snaps but wouldn’t say no to a tennis lesson from a 23-time Grand Slam champion.

“First of all, I was walking to the other side. Is there a special way you have to hold the racquet just to walk from one side to the other side?” Kardashian said during a November 2023 interview with GQ. “I was also out of bounds at that point. But I’m waiting, I would love lessons from the G.O.A.T.”

Kardashian and Williams have been friends for more than 20 years, meeting when Kardashian still had a business organizing closets. Williams was one of her clients. When Williams married husband Alexis Ohanian in 2017, Kardashian was on hand for the ceremony.

“I’ve known Serena for so long and am so happy she’s found her prince,” Kardashian told Vogue at the time. “From the moment she told me she met Alexis in Rome, it was like … she’s been so happy and has this light about her that is so special to see.”