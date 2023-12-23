The Best Ski Gear for Hitting the Slopes in Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

While I’m a summer girl through and through, there’s one activity which makes winter incredibly enjoyable: Skiing. Some of my favorite memories include shredding the slopes with my friends and family. Part of the enjoyment is being outside in the fresh mountain air, but one of my favorite aspects of this winter hobby is the fashion. Few things bring me joy quite like picking out a new colorful snow jacket or ski suit that will keep me warm and looking fly for the season to come.

Not all ski-wear is created equal — you have to be willing to splurge a little for well-crafted coats, pants, accessories and layers to keep you warm. With that in mind, I scoured the internet and analyzed all of the gear I own to find some of the most stylish ski essentials that will keep you safe and toasty as you glide down the mountain. With any of these pieces, you’ll be the chicest person at the resort. Time to stock up!

1. The Ultimate Now Suit: You’ll shred down the mountain in style when wearing this OOSC Women’s Rainbow Road Ski Suit. We appreciate that the one-piece is made from recycled polyester, so you can feel good about your purchase too!

2. Rose Colored Glasses: Protect your eyes from snow and wind while also maximizing your field of vision with these pretty ski goggles from Oakley. The rose tinted frames will really pop against the white snow (and look amazing with the above ski suit)!

3. Toasty Fingers: Down will keep your hands and fingers warmer than any other material, which is why these Canada Goose HyBridge Gloves are worth the splurge. Despite being filled with fluffy down, they’re not bulky and extremely lightweight. Plus, they’re touch screen compatible!

4. A Little Aprés Action: Whether you are tearing up the slopes or prefer to hangout at the lodge, this cute Alp n Rock beanie is a must-have. It reads “Aprés” across the front, making it perfect for your next ski trip!

5. Bundle Up: Yes, your coat and ski pants are an important part of your snow ‘fit, but the base layers underneath are what really keep you warm. We’re fans of lululemon’s High-Rise Base Layer Tight because they’re soft, breathable and ward off the blistering cold so you can stay out on the slopes for longer!

6. Don’t Miss This Sale: Outdoor Research crafts some of the best ski gear around, including this Hemisphere II Waterproof Ski Bib. It’s currently on sale for 25% off, so snatch it up while you can!

7. The Slopes Are Your Runway: If there was a ski fashion week, this Topshop ski suit with fur trim would definitely be the hottest item on the runway!

8. You’ll Be a Pro in No Time! These wind-resistant, water-repellent The North Face Snoga Pants are perfect for new skiers who don’t enjoy bulkier designs. While thinner than other options, they still do a superb job of keeping you warm!

9. Stand Out on the Slopes: It’s always a good idea to wear a unique, pretty-patterned ski jacket so your friends can easily spot you while heading down a run. The green motif on this The North Face jacket is one of the most unique we’ve seen this year!

10. So Many Options: The more choices, the better! These insulated pants come in six colorways, including a gorgeous misty sage and a pink moss faded camo print!

11. Stay Protected: Wearing a helmet is a non-negotiable when up in the mountains. This one from Odoland comes equipped with a detachable visor that offers UV protection and anti-fog capabilities, and it comes in three sizes!

12. Pretty Mittens: Goldbergh is one of the elite European ski-wear brands, and for good reason. Along with eye-catching coats, they create smart accessories, like these waterproof leather mittens that come with an additional wrist strap to ensure you don’t accidentally drop them while on the lift!

13. Groovy Pants: Nothing is worse than when your ski pants start to fall down mid-run. Luckily, the suspenders on these psychedelic TopShop pants prevent that from happening!

14. Ski Bunny: Whether you select the shiny patent black or green striped design on this coat, you’ll be one of the most stylish (and warmest!) skier on the slopes!

15. Splurge Worthy: If you plan on spending New Year’s in a ski chalet, you absolutely need this golden ski suit from Goldbergh. You simply can’t ring in the new year wearing anything else!

16. Perfect for Petite Skiers: Why spend extra money on an adult jacket when you can fit into juniors styles? Go ahead and wear the Roxy Juniors’ Billie Snow Jacket, no one will be able to guess its from the kids’ section!

17. On Fire: Not only will these red-hot goggles protect your eyes, they also are noticeable from yards away, so your crew will be able to find you and stay close as you’re racing down the slopes!

