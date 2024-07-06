Actor Mike Heslin died at age 30 on Tuesday, July 2.

Heslin, who starred in Paramount+’s Lioness and Lifetime’s The Holiday Proposal Plan, was hospitalized for a week due to a cardiac issue, his husband, Scotty Dynamo (real name Nicolas James Wilson), shared via social media.

“On July 2nd, my husband, best friend, and soulmate @mikeheslin passed away from an unexpected cardiac event after a week long battle in the hospital. Michael was young, in perfect health, and the doctors have no explanation for what happened,” Dynamo wrote via Instagram on Friday, July 5.

Heslin is survived by his husband as well as parents John and Geriann and siblings Andrew, Timothy, and Anna. Heslin was predeceased by his brother, Robert, who also died unexpectedly at age 30 in March 2023.

Dynamo went on to pay tribute to his late husband: “Michael was brilliant, selfless, talented, and a real-life guardian angel. He single-handedly carried me through multiple rounds of cancer. He was the first person everyone would call to share good news with, and he was the perfect person to call if they needed a shoulder to lean on or the best advice. He truly was the sweetest, most caring, and loving man on earth, and he brought out the absolute best in everyone who had the pleasure to cross paths with him.”

“He moved through life with such ease and confidence, and turned everyone around him into a better version of themselves. No matter how difficult things got, we knew that there was nothing we couldn’t overcome with Mike in our corner,” Dynamo shared.

Dynamo was by his side as Heslin passed.

“Michael, meeting you was the best thing to ever happen to me. You are my world. You are everything to me. When I felt you take your last breath, my heart shattered into a million pieces,” he continued. “If I had the power to trade places with you, I would do it in an instant. But I will take it one day at a time like you always told me to, and live every day in your honor.”

The pair married in November 2023 and were planning to start a family together, according to Dynamo’s tribute.

“Just a week ago, we were in the early stages of starting a family and would regularly share our favorite baby names for our future kids,” he wrote. “You always told me that you felt like you were meant to be a dad, and I couldn’t agree more. You would be the world’s most perfect father. If I ever become a dad, I am going to name my son after you and hope that I manage to raise him to become at least half the man you are.”

“You were the most generous and giving person,” Dynamo said. “It brings me peace to know that, through your wish to be a donor, you have given the gift of life to four different families. We are 3 weeks away from your birthday and 4 months shy of our 1 year wedding anniversary, but I know that you are in a better place and that heaven has gained another angel.”

He concluded, “Michael, in the words of Shania Twain: I’ll love you ‘forever and for always.'”

Orange Is the New Black alum Kimiko Glenn was a lifelong friend of Heslin’s and also paid tribute to him via social media.

“At your wedding I said you were perfect, and it was true to the very end. You always did the right thing, you were constantly considering others. I’ve never once been mad at you — how is that even possible??” she captioned several photos of herself with Heslin via Instagram. “I actually don’t know how to conceptualize my life without you. We’ve drifted alongside each other for 25 years. From doing children’s theater together, to unexpected high school connections, then college, being NY roommates, to moving across the country and catching up on the couch whenever we felt like. Countless memories. It doesn’t make sense that I can no longer send you the world’s longest video messages and receive that extensive, thorough response back.”

Glenn also revealed that Heslin opted to be an organ donor. “The only thing that makes your passing feel bearable, is that you have saved four other lives by being a donor,” Glenn said. It brings me peace knowing that through your death, you were able to give the gift of life to others. The most compassionate, generous, sweetheart of a man. My best friend, my angel. I love you forever, Michael. Thank you for being a friend. ❤️.”

A GoFundMe was set up to help Dynamo cover the costs of Heslin’s unexpected hospitalization and funeral. “His family suffered a tremendous loss this past year after Mike’s brother’s passing, and with medical expenses and the cost for another service, they financially could really use a helping hand,” Glenn wrote via Instagram story. The fundraiser brought in nearly $50,000 in three days.