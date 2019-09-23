



Telling all. Lisa Ann, a retired pron star, opened up about her current relationship with rumored former fling Rob Kardashian in an interview on the “Daddy Issues” podcast on Monday, September 23.

The 47-year-old Sirius XM sports personality spoke with the show’s cohosts — Dean McDermott, Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris — about dating the reality star “when Rob was so cute” back in 2009. She described their dynamic as “an interesting situation” before detailing the status of their bond today.

“He just challenged me to be in a fantasy football league and I was like, ‘OK, great. I’m gonna invite you in a league. We’re gonna play fantasy football,’” she said. “Because you’re, like, hitting me up by DM, talking smack about fantasy football, like, ‘I’ll help you sell your team.’ Like, dude, I do this for a living.”

Lisa Ann continued, “The day before the draft, he goes radio silent. I don’t hear from him for a month. Then a month later, it’s like, ‘Oh, some things came up.’ I was like, ‘You know what? We’re done. You inconvenienced me.’”

Earlier in the episode, the actress, who portrayed Sarah Palin in a 2008 adult film, reflected upon a statement she previously made, equating sex with her to being with “an Olympian athlete.” When asked if Kardashian measured up, she simply said: “No, not an Olympian.”

She told TMZ in 2009 that she was seeing Kardashian after meeting at an L.A. gym. During that period, she said the Rob & Chyna alum “treats me like his little teacher and we have a fun sexual relationship that is simple and carefree.” She also said Kardashian “brings out the total cougar in me and I just like to teach him things.”

A source close to Kardashian told Us Weekly at the time that Lisa Ann’s claims were “not true.” The insider confirmed that the pair met at a gym but had “never even hooked up.”

It’s not the first time the radio personality has spoken about her interactions with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. She opened up to VladTV in 2015, explaining, “Years ago, Rob Kardashian and I hung out a bit and when he was asked [about us], he told me he couldn’t admit it.”

“I was like, ‘Well, we can’t hang out anymore’ and he’s like, ‘What do you mean?’” she continued. “I’m like, ‘Your sister [Kim Kardashian] did a porn and that’s why she’s popular. How can you not want to talk to me? What the f–k is wrong with you?’”

At the time, she said they had “started talking again about six months ago.” Lisa Ann noted that she’s “always checking in on” Rob.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!