Maybe it was a wedding gift? Lisa Bonet was spotted for the first time since news of her secret wedding to Jason Momoa … and she was walking a donkey.

The Cosby Show alum, 48, strolled along a street near her home in Topanga, California, with the domesticated member of the horse family – and a dog – on Monday, November 6. She led the donkey on a leash as the canine roamed free alongside them. She looked chic in a fringe coat, bleached jeans and ankle boots.

As previously reported, Momoa, 38, assumed that their discreet ceremony would be kept secret from the public. “I thought it would have stayed that way,” he told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Monday, November 6. “But some a–hole leaked it and I will find you.”

“You know what, I’ve been married to my wife for 12 years,” he added. “It’s just a gathering of our families and celebrating our love.”

Though it was believed that she and the Game of Thrones star were married in November 2007, Us Weekly exclusively revealed on Thursday, November 2, that the duo didn’t make it official until this October.

“Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet had an official wedding a few weeks ago at their house in Topanga, California,” one insider revealed to Us. “Apparently they weren’t officially married until then! They said they ‘made it official.’”

A second source confirmed to Us that the couple — who share kids Lola, 10, and Nakoa-Wolf, 8 — purchased a marriage license from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office on October 2, one week before they exchanged vows.

