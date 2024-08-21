When it comes to floral arrangements, Lisa Vanderpump thinks there’s something for everyone.

The Bravolebrity’s latest business venture is curating bouquets for the new Vanderpump Blooms x Bloom Haus collection, available at Kroger stores. In the new issue of Us Weekly, Vanderpump, 63, reveals which flowers she would pick out for several Vanderpump Rules stars.

For Tom Sandoval, who became VPR’s unofficial villain in 2023 after he cheated on then-girlfriend Ariana Madix with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, Vanderpump quips, “I might send him some weeds right now. I’ll let you know.”

For Madix, 39, whose post-split projects have included placing third on season 32 of Dancing With the Stars, hosting season 6 of Love Island USA and an ongoing stint as Roxie Hart in the Broadway musical Chicago, Vanderpump would send “yellow roses, for hope.”

Vanderpump would also send roses to Andy Cohen — red ones, “because I do love him” — and thinks the “simplicity” of “white lilies” is best for VPR alum Stassi Schroeder. However, Sandoval, 42, isn’t the only person she wouldn’t waste nice flowers on; Vanderpump says she’d “definitely” send VPR alum and The Valley star Jax Taylor “some old cabbage that I dug up in my garden.”

Vanderpump’s new floral collection reflects her own passion for flowers.

“Flowers bring such a beautiful energy to life,” she tells Us. “Even if it’s one rose in a bud vase, it somehow changes everything.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum emphasized the importance of creating a home base that’s a “sanctuary,” which flowers can help with.

“Especially [working] in nighttime businesses, you need to be able to go home and have that retreat,” the restaurateur explains. “I fill my home with flowers and music.”

Vanderpump also associates flowers with romance as her husband, Ken Todd, “still buys me flowers all the time because that’s an easy way to my heart.”

Vanderpump and Todd, 79, tied the knot in 1982 and share daughter Pandora, 38, and son Max, 32. After more than 40 years of marriage, Vanderpump can admit that she and Todd don’t always get along.

“I’ve always been like, ‘Oh, my God, I want to strangle him,’ or I nearly put the pillow [over] his face because it’s not easy,” she jokes. However, laughter and mutual support get the couple through the challenging times.

“It’s much easier to live with somebody who’s supportive of you,” Vanderpump says, adding that she and Todd have “always had a great sense of humor between” them.

The Vanderpump Blooms x Bloom Haus collection launches on Wednesday, September 4.

For more on Vanderpump’s floral line, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.