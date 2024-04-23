Lisa Vanderpump is not keeping up with Kyle Richards’ relationship status.

After an unfounded report surfaced claiming Richards, 55, will not be able to return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills unless she agrees to be more open about her relationship with Morgan Wade, Vanderpump, 63, was asked her thoughts.

“Why do we have to know about her relationship?” she told Parade in an interview published Monday, April 22. “I don’t want to know who’s munching on anything. I don’t care. How about that? I don’t care. Like, do what you got to do and keep it to yourself.”

In July 2023, Richards announced her separation from Mauricio Umansky after 27 years of marriage. The estranged couple — who share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15 — have yet to file for divorce.

Fans have speculated about Richards’ close friendship with Wade, 29, especially after they starred together in the steamy music video for “Fall in Love With Me” in August 2023.

Although the duo has maintained their bond is platonic, Richards raised eyebrows when she was asked by Andy Cohen if she plans on ever pursuing a romantic relationship with the country singer.

“I don’t know,” she said on the RHOBH reunion show last month. “I’m evolving, I’m changing. I’m clearly going through some evolution of my own and I don’t know what the future holds.”

Before quitting RHOBH in 2019 to focus on her spinoff show Vanderpump Rules and other projects, Vanderpump filmed nine seasons with Richards. While the pair started the show as close friends, they had a falling out over the infamous “Puppygate” storyline.

During a recent appearance on Today, Vanderpump revealed that things are still distant between her and Richards.

“I think that ship has sailed,” she told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in January. “When I’ve run into her, it hasn’t been exactly…I think she knows how I feel. I’ve been very honest about that.”

At the same time, Vanderpump expressed sadness that Richards and Umansky’s relationship took a negative turn.

“I knew there were many rumors but I’m kind of the biggest advocate of not listening to rumors, especially in the restaurant business and stuff,” she explained. “But I feel very sad for her because I know Kyle really held her marriage very close and near. It was very important to her, and she always kind of gave the impression of everything being perfect, whether it was or it wasn’t. I think it’s a shame, I really do. I hope they find their way back to each other.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is streaming now on Peacock. Bravo has yet to confirm any casting decisions for the upcoming season, but Richards is expected to return with a diamond in hand.