Lisa Vanderpump’s dog Giggy is now home after going through a health scare recently, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Vanderpump, 57, was on vacation in Aspen, Colorado, with her husband, Ken Todd, when their beloved pup fell ill due to the altitude. “Unbeknownst to us he had a slight chest infection, which exacerbated his symptoms,” she tells Us. “Giggy is home and doing well but I have a better understanding of how altitude can affect their health.”

“The Aspen animal hospital did an excellent job but sadly many who don’t take this seriously when affected can lose their lives,” she shared with Us. “Please take care if you take your pets out of their comfort zone.”

The Vanderpump Rules star posted a photo of her dog on Instagram on Tuesday, January 30, and shared that he was out of the hospital. “Home now,” she captioned the snap of Giggy. “Thank you to all the wonderful people at Aspen Animal hospital!”

The reality star first told her fans that her dog was sick with a post on Instagram on Tuesday. She wrote: “Wonderful time in Aspen, cut short as the gigster became unwell… Beautiful memories until then.”

The restauranteur sadly lost two dogs in 2017, just weeks apart. “To even talk about that right now — having lost two of my dogs in just a few days has been unbelievable. At this time, it’s difficult to do it,” she told Us Weekly last October about Pink and Pikachu.

“It was unfortunate timing to lose two of our furry children in six days. Pikachu was suffering the last few days so it gave us some solace when he passed,” she said to Us in a statement shortly after the news broke.

