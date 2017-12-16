Lots of shocking things happen on Vanderpump Rules, but according to Lisa Vanderpump, Jax Taylor cheating on his girlfriend wasn’t one of them.

The entrepreneur attended The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 8 premiere party in Los Angeles on Friday, December 15, and spoke exclusively with Us Weekly about the hit reality series based around her trendy bar, Sur.

As previously reported, Taylor, 38, admitted on the December 11 episode of Vanderpump Rules that he had cheated on girlfriend Brittany Cartwright with fellow Sur employee, Faith Stowers.

Despite his cheating history, viewers and Taylor’s castmates expressed their surprise and disappointment — but Vanderpump tells Us that she wasn’t that shocked: “I’m not surprised that he did it because I’m not surprised by anything that he does, but I was surprised that he admitted to it in the second episode. As an EP on that show, it looked like the finale!”

She continued: “In the past, he would lie and we’d have a whole season of him lying and this time he just went, ‘I did it.'”

In regards to what else fans can expect this season, Vanderpump tells Us, “That moves very quickly, that show, as you know. Before you think you just got your head around it and then something else has kicked off. There’s a reason that show is on for 24 episodes. We could actually keep filming all year.”

“You couldn’t script it, but that’s why we created it,” she added. “When they asked me, I said let’s make something really authentic that’s based on authentic friendships — and that’s why it works.”

For his part, Taylor is owning up to his indiscretions, telling Us, “I wasn’t thinking. It was one of my usual mess-ups. I really, really, really regret what I did. It was just a huge mistake that we are actually working out right now. This was shot many months ago so we’re working through it and we’re in a good place right now.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

