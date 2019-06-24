Isabel Rock Celebrates Bachelorette Party With Future Mom-in-Law Amy Roloff

Sweet in-law relations! As she gets ready to walk down the aisle with Jacob Roloff, Isabel Rock celebrated her bachelorette party with her future mother-in-law, Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff.

Amy, 54, shared photos from the celebration on Instagram on Monday, June 24. “What a fantastic night – a campfire on the beach – to celebrate @artbyizzyrock at her BACHORELETTE [sic] party w/ friends, sister-in-laws and I – the MIL got to tag along too,” she wrote in the caption. “We had a great and special time! The wedding day is near! ❤️🎉 Woohoo!”

In the post, she added the hashtags “#rockandroloffwedding #imanemptynester #forreal #amyroloffssecondact #newbeginnings #newadventures #allaboutfamily.”

Rock, 23, posted another photo from the campfire to her Instagram Stories that same day, writing that she was “still basking in the wholesomeness of it all.”

Jacob, 22, announced his engagement to the artist in January 2018. “…we got ENGAGED!” the reality star wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of himself giving his future bride a piggyback ride. “It happened in Iceland on the frozen pond, Tjornin, late on Christmas. So much love for this beautiful soul @izzysofia_ . Here’s to many more Christmas’ , you n me.”

Amy also raved about the romantic development at the time. “I couldn’t be a happier mom!” she wrote. “My youngest- Jacob and the beautiful Isabel are engaged. Love them both and excited to see where life will take them in their marriage!”

Amy and ex-husband Matt Roloff, who divorced in 2016, share three other children: twin sons Jeremy and Zach, 29, and daughter Molly, 25, all of whom are married. Jeremy tied the knot with wife Audrey in 2014, Zach exchanged vows with wife Tori in 2015, and Molly married husband Joel Silvius in 2017.

