Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes are taking the world by storm.

Dunne, a decorated LSU gymnast, has made a sizable name for herself away from the mat, as well. With over 8 million followers on TikTok, Dunne has turned her notoriety as a gymnast into multiple appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and name, image and likeness deals that have earned her a $3.9 million NIL evaluation from On3, the second-highest of any college athlete.

Skenes, a former star pitcher at LSU, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. He made his hotly anticipated major league debut on May 11 — with Dunne watching from the stands.

For the full breakdown on the history of Dunne and Skenes’ romance, keep reading.

June 2023

Rumors started swirling about the LSU power couple when Dunne traveled to Omaha, Nebraska, to see Skenes and the Tigers play in the College World Series.

Dunne shared a series of snaps from the big event, where LSU took home the national title and Skenes won Most Outstanding Player, decked in a jean jacket reading “Geaux Tigers” on the back.

July 2023

After Skenes was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates, Dunne shared photos of herself in a Pirates hat hanging out in Bradenton, Florida, where Skenes was sent to play for the Single-A Bradenton Marauders.

August 2023

Dunne was in attendance when Skenes made his Single-A debut, watching the game from a box seat.

August 2023

Days later, Skenes confirmed the couple was dating during an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

He revealed the couple met through Skenes’ best friend, who was dating Dunne’s roommate and LSU gymnastics teammate Elena Marenas.

“Just a small-world type of thing,” Skenes said of their relationship.

Skenes also got candid about the difficulties of dating somebody with a similarly-high profile.

“It can be a pain in the butt sometimes, to be honest, in terms of actually going somewhere,” Skenes said. “If one of us went out in Baton Rouge by ourselves, there’s probably gonna be someone there asking for something — picture, autograph, whatever.”

September 2023

Skenes and Dunne made things Instagram official when Skenes shared a photo of the couple together at a LSU football game.

Dressed in a short, yellow dress, white cowboy boots and sunglasses, Dunne posed with her hand on Skenes’ chest as they posed inside Tiger stadium.

November 2023

The pair attended a fancy soirée together, which Dunne highlighted with a couple of pictures via Instagram.

“My fav d8 ♡,” Dunne captioned the pics, featuring one of she and Skenes staring adoringly in each other’s eyes.

December 2023

Dunne and Skenes spent some time together in New York City around the holidays.

Skenes posted a photo of the two together in front of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, captioned: “Best tour guide in town @livvydunne”

February 2024

Dunne appeared on ESPN’s Sportscenter where she discussed her relationship with Skenes.

“He’s pretty level-headed all the time. That’s what I love about him,” she said of her boyfriend. “I think we’re a really good pair because of that. I have a crazy lifestyle and things get thrown my way all the time. Sometimes my emotions can sway up and down. He’s very level.

Dunne continued, “I just think it’s a very good match.”

May 2024

Skenes made his Major League debut for the Pirates on May 11, a dominant performance in which he struck out seven batters in four innings of work.

Dunne, of course, was there to cheer him on.

“I had some nerves creeping in at first, but I kind of channeled that into excitement more than nerves,” Dunne told Sportsnet Pittsburgh during the third inning. “I just have the most confidence in him ever, so I trust in him and what he’s put in, and I’m just so excited.”

Dunne celebrated the big day with Skenes on the field after the game. Wearing a black-and-yellow Pirates jacket, Dunne posted a series of pictures via Instagram embracing Skenes, captioned: “Way to go Bucco.”

May 2024

Dunne was ready to support Skenes for this third-career MLB start on May 23, sharing a snap of her in a white Pirates hat via Instagram Stories Thursday, May 23, captioned: “Let’s go Bucs”