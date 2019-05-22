Lo Bosworth Is Dating ‘Shark Tank’ Alum Jimmy DeCicco

New couple alert! The Hills alum Lo Bosworth is dating Jimmy DeCicco, a former contestant on Shark Tank.

Although it’s unclear how long the reality TV pair have been together, it seems like they are social media official. On Tuesday, May 21, Bosworth, 32, posted a sweet black-and-white pic of her leaning into the entrepreneur: “babe land,” she captioned the post.

But it wasn’t the first time the duo showed some Instagram PDA.

In April, the Kitu Super Coffee cocreator posted a pic of the lovebirds on a date at a Yankees game. “I’m a big fan of yours… (@yankees)” he joked.

The twosome also went on vacation together. Jimmy posted a photo of him snuggled up to the Laguna Beach star in St Barth, “This is our ‘we wish we were still on vacation’ face.” He capped it with a red balloon emoji in May.

The businessman pitched to ABC’s Shark Tank crew in June 2017. He was attempting to raise money for his energy drink, Kitu Super Coffee, with his two brothers, Jordan and Jake. None of the sharks invested in his drink.

The Love Wellness founder, meanwhile, recently told Us Weekly about her healthy eating habits (which did not include energy drinks). “I actually love to have salad for breakfast,” she told Us in May. “When I wake up I’m craving vegetables that have a lot of water content, and so I love to make a salad with cucumbers, some nuts for fat, I love obviously Bolthouse Farms dressing.” (Bosworth is a spokesperson for the dressing.)

And, like her new beau, the TV personality is well-trained in culinary arts — she attended The International Culinary Center in NYC. “For me, my background is in food,” she explained, “and so when I cook I try to use everything. When it comes to fruits and vegetables, I make it a point to avoid food waste as best as I can. That means using my produce that is oddly shapen, a little bit dented here and there. I guess you could call it ugly produce.”

Don’t expect Bosworth to appear in the reboot of The Hills: New Beginnings, however. “When you participate in a show like that, you generally don’t have creative control over how you or your character is portrayed on TV. I am an advocate for women. I’m a feminist. I own this business [Love Wellness] supporting women’s health,” she told Us. “To not be able to be in control of my own narrative is just way too risky for me at this point.”

