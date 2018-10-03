Keeping it real. Lo Bosworth has her own reasons for not joining the ‘The Hills’ revival — reality television just wouldn’t make sense in her life nowadays.

The Laguna Beach alum, 32, said that her career — overseeing Love Wellness, a women’s self-care business that she launched in 2016 — played a role in her decision. “When you participate in a show like that, you generally don’t have creative control over how you or your character is portrayed on TV. I am an advocate for women. I’m a feminist. I own this business supporting women’s health,” she told Us. “To not be able to be in control of my own narrative is just way too risky for me at this point.”

Bosworth, whose tumultuous relationship with costar and roommate Audrina Patridge was featured on the MTV series, hints that editing played a part in creating problems that weren’t there for the sake of entertainment. “Things would happen, and then I would watch the episode on TV and think ‘That’s not real.’ There were a number of episodes where they pitted Audrina and I against each other and we had no problems in real life. They made me look so mean. … But the thing about reality TV is that when they create some type of drama on the show, it tends to then perpetuate an issue in real life.” However, she insists that regardless of the drama that played out on the hit show, “We’re fine and we always have been fine.”

Despite how she was portrayed on television, she doesn’t feel the need to adjust viewer’s perception of her by going back. “For me, it’s just not worth it for me at this point,” the Lo-Down author said. “I have so many other platforms, ways I’m able to talk to people. I can spread whatever message I want to spread, and mostly at this point, it’s one of positivity.”

MTV announced the return of the widely successful reality series, which originally ran from 2006 to 2010, at the MTV VMAs in August 2018. While Bosworth, Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari will not be returning, Patridge, Whitney Port, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Jason Wahler and Justin “Bobby” Brescia have all signed up and already started filming. The network also announced on Wednesday, October 3, that Mischa Barton would be joining The Hills: New Beginnings, set to premiere in 2019.

At the end of the day, Bosworth — who recently paired up with Barilla for their new legume product — is content with her decision to keep to herself, joking to Us, “I’m just too old to go back into the lion’s den.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!