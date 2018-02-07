Logan Paul has sparked controversy once again, causing fans to question whether he actually learned his lesson after coming under fire in December for posting a video of an apparent suicide victim.

The YouTube star, 22, uploaded a new vlog on Monday, February 5, that shows him tasering two dead rats on the balcony of his mansion in Encino, California, during a game he dubbed “Get These Rats.” He asks two of his friends if they’re “using weapons for this” before pulling a taser out of the waistband of his sweatpants. “No rat comes into my house without getting tased!” he says as his pals scream in horror.

After using the stun gun on the rodents, Paul laughs and says, “OK, so the rats are definitely dead.”

Earlier in the video, the internet personality is shown scooping a fish out of his coy pond. The fish appears to be on its last legs, but he notes that it is “still breathing” before placing it on the ground and poking it. “What do I do? CPR?” Paul asks a male friend, who responds, “No, put him back in the water!”

Viewers were quick to criticize Paul’s actions. “I’d love to say Logan Paul has changed and learnt to respect dead things since coming back to YouTube. But now he’s just tasering them instead,” one Twitter user wrote. Another tweeted, “So you’re basically still not taking everything you did seriously? Maybe it’s not hit you yet but it will just wait.”

As previously reported, the social media star came under fire after he uploaded a YouTube video on December 31 that showed the corpse of a man who appeared to have hung himself from a tree in Japan. Paul deleted the video and issued an apology in response to backlash. He was removed from YouTube’s Google Premium advertising service on January 10 and returned to the video-sharing website two weeks later with a suicide prevention PSA.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!