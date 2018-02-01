Logan Paul is in hot water after a recent comment he wrote on Cardi B’s Instagram page in the wake of his controversial suicide video.

The rapper, 25, shared a close-up shot of herself from the 2018 Grammys on Wednesday, January 31, and used one of Kanye West’s lyrics from “Don’t Like” as a caption. She wrote: “They trinna crucify me like they did Christ.”

Instagram users are criticizing the YouTuber after they spotted that he responded to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s post in the comments section, reportedly writing, “Lawlz u tellin me.”

LOGAN PAUL PLAYING THE VICTIM VIA CARDI B COMMENT SECTION, BEING CRUCIFIED LIKE JESUS🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ViwBZIU5IW — holly (@holllyyx) February 1, 2018

The internet star is seemingly referencing the recent reaction to a controversial YouTube video he shared on December 31, of an apparent suicide victim in Aokigahara, which is known as Japan’s “suicide forest.” In the since-deleted clip, titled “We found a dead body in the Japanese Suicide Forest,” Paul was heard laughing after saying to a friend, “What, you never stand next to a dead guy?”

The 22-year-old sat down for his first TV interview after the controversy on Thursday, February 1, with Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan. “The idea was to do another fun vlog … go camp for a night and make an entertaining piece of content in a forest and things obviously changed pretty drastically and quickly,” he said of the reason behind the video. “So, it was 100 yards away from the parking lot. It doesn’t make any sense. And I believe it happened for a reason, and I think that reason is so I could take this experience, learn from it, spread the message — the right way — about suicide prevention and suicide prevention awareness.”

Paul said that his intentions for sharing the controversial clip were always to inspire people to have important conversations. “The idea was to shock and show the harsh realities of suicide and get people talking about something that I don’t think people are talking about much and still that’s the goal today,” he said.

The vlogger returned to YouTube with a suicide prevention video on January 24, titled, “Suicide: Be Here tomorrow.” The social media star revealed that he’s now the one being told to end his own life, but that he’s taking this as a lesson for the future, telling GMA: “I am a good guy who made a bad decision … I will think twice in the future about what I post.”

