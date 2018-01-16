Logan Paul said he believes he deserves a second chance after coming under fire for posting a YouTube video of an apparent suicide victim in Japan last month.

The 22-year-old vlogger spoke with TMZ while arriving at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday, January 15. “Everyone deserves second chances, bro,” he told a photographer, adding that he has learned “everything, so many things” since the backlash ensued. When asked if he believes he has been treated fairly by fans and YouTube in recent weeks, he simply nodded his head.

Paul uploaded a 15-minute video on December 31 of himself and a group of friends stumbling upon the corpse of a man who appeared to have hung himself from a tree in Aokigahara, which is commonly referred to as Japan’s “suicide forest.” He claimed he posted the since-deleted vlog to raise awareness about suicide prevention, but faced widespread criticism for sharing it and laughing at points in the graphic video.

The internet personality later apologized on Twitter and then posted a longer video apology. “I have made a severe and continuous lapse in my judgment and I don’t expect to be forgiven,” he told his fans on January 2. “I’m simply here to apologize.”

YouTube responded with a statement on January 9, promising to “ensure a video like this is never circulated again.” The video-sharing website also removed Paul from its Google Preferred premium advertising service and halted production on his upcoming projects.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!