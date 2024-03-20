Criminal Minds alum Lola Glaudini has accused former Blow costar Johnny Depp of berating her on the set of the 2001 film.

“Johnny Depp has this monologue that he does back-and-forth, back-and-forth, and after a couple takes, [director] Ted Demme comes over to me and he’s like, ‘OK, Lola, when Johnny is saying his monologue when he says this certain word … I want you to just burst out laughing,’” Glaudini, 52, recalled during a recent episode of the “Powerful Truth Angels” podcast. “I’m, like, splayed out in a bikini and someone’s giving me a joint and I’m supposed to laugh.”

Glaudini noted that she followed Demme’s direction when cameras started rolling before Depp, now 60, broke character.

“Johnny Depp, when they say cut, walks over to me, comes up to me [and] sticks his finger in my face, and I’m in a bikini on the ground,” she alleged. “He comes over and he goes, ‘Who the f–k do you think you are? Shut the f–k up. I’m out here, and I’m trying to f–king say my lines and you’re f–king pulling focus. You f–king idiot. Oh, now it’s not so funny? Now you can shut up? Now you can f–king shut the f–k up? The quiet that you are right now, that’s how you f–king stay.’”

Glaudini further revealed that Depp’s alleged outburst occurred during her first day of filming Blow, noting that she had no prior relationship with him.

“I’ve never met him,” Glaudini said. “This was my first studio movie, I’ve just done indies until then. And I have the star who I have idolized, who I am so excited to work with, reamed me in my face. The only thing going through my head was, ‘Don’t cry, don’t cry, don’t cry.’”

Glaudini also alleged that Demme, who died in January 2002, did not tell Depp about his note to have her laugh during the monologue.

“Totally hung me out to dry,” she claimed. “We go back to one and I have to do the rest of the scene, no bigs, like five [or] six more hours. I don’t know anyone, and when we wrapped, the costume coordinator handed me a heated coat and I was like a pariah, like no one wanted to f–king talk to me because I’m the bitch he railed at.”

Glaudini continued, “I walked to my trailer and I just held my head … and the second I walked inside, I [sobbed]. I held it in [until then].”

Depp, for his part, has denied mistreating Glaudini on the set.

“Johnny always prioritizes good working relationships with cast and crew and this recounting differs greatly from the recollection of other members on set at the time,” a rep for the Pirates of the Caribbean star told Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 20.

A sound engineer on the film, Sam Sarkar, corroborated Depp’s account. “I worked on that movie in the sound department,” Sarkar told Variety on Wednesday. “As a sound person, you’re constantly listening to what is going on on set, listening for noises, listening for chatter. In fact, specifically, I would listen to Johnny’s audio to check for interference, both during rehearsals and during the take. I never heard anything like that and that would have been a remarkable event.”