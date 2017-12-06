Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo knew her 28-year marriage was dead long before she announced the split earlier this week.

“Larry and I’s relationship has changed,” Theresa, 51, told a pal on the November 13 episode of the hit TLC show. “I don’t understand it. I lay in bed, and I say to myself, ‘How did this happen? How did I get there?’” Later, in a confessional, she admitted she and Larry, a businessman, had grown apart. “I’ve changed and he has changed,” she revealed. “We’re both not happy and, you know, it’s hard to try to work through that.”

Though Theresa and Larry made the decision to end their marriage, the pair are committed to remaining on good terms for the sake of their kids Larry Jr., 24, and Victoria, 23.

“I’m overwhelmed by the love and support for me and my family while we’re going through this difficult time,” Theresa wrote in a Tuesday, December 5, tweet. “One thing will never change and that is that we will always love and support each other, and be the best parents we can be to our children. Love you guys XOXO.”

As previously reported, the couple, who married in 1989, shared the news that they were parting ways on December 3.

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate,” they said in a joint statement to Us Weekly. “We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

