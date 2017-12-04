Dropping hints. Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo opened up about her problematic relationship with husband Larry during the current season of the hit TLC show before shocking fans with the announcement of their split on Sunday, December 3.

“Since the last season of Long Island Medium, Larry and I’s relationship has changed,” Theresa, 51, revealed to a friend on the November 13 episode. “We’ve been there for each other, you know, through thick and thin, you know, good times, and right now are not such great times. I don’t understand it. I lay in bed, and I say to myself, ‘How did this happen? How did I get here?’”

“I sometimes interpret it as growing apart,” the reality star said of their almost three-decade-long marriage during a confessional in the same episode. “I’ve changed and he has changed. We’re both not happy and, you know, it’s hard to try to work through that.”

The medium, who has starred on Long Island Medium with her family since 2011, also broke down on the November 27 episode during a reading.

“I’m gonna say something, and I’m gonna regret it,” a teary Theresa said, walking off camera. “Things happen. I can’t, I can’t do this.”

“I’m in the middle of a reading with Erin and my own emotions about my relationship with Larry got the best of me,” she later explained. “This is a really hard time right now with Larry and I, and I don’t know what’s going to happen. It’s just, it’s wearing on me.”

As previously reported, the pair, who married in 1989 and are parents to Larry Caputo Jr., 24, and Victoria Caputo, 23, announced their split in a statement on Sunday.

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate,” they said in a statement to statement to Us Weekly. “We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

