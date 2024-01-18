Sex and the City’s Kyle MacLachlan recreated Lorde’s latest social media post — and the “Royals” singer was very impressed.

Lorde, 27, made a rare appearance on Instagram last month when she shared two photos of herself wearing headphones with the caption, “Listening to myself.”

It’s been over two years since she released her third album, Solar Power, in 2021. Her post ignited numerous comments from her loyal fans hoping that she was teasing new music coming in the near future.

MacLachlan, 64, is apparently one of those fans. The actor recreated both of the musician’s photos via his own Instagram on Tuesday, January 16.

Using the same caption, MacLachlan perfectly captured both of Lorde’s poses, wearing a striped shirt with headphones. In the first image, like Lorde, he appeared on his knees with his left hand on his face. The second snap featured an over-the-shoulder shot with his bare feet stretched out on the ground.

Fans quickly ran to the comments to praise MacLachlan for the hilarious tribute, including Lorde, who wrote,“I am………. speechless Kyle!”

She also reshared the picture to her Instagram Story with the caption, “O KAY Kyle !!” MacLachlan, for his part, replied to the New Zealand artist, “Much admiration…and there’s always music in the air.”

After Lorde’s response, numerous fans expressed their love for the two-time Grammy winner and also asked for new music.

“Drop the album please it’s my birthday 😍😍,” one follower commented.

When another user said, “L4 SEASON IS UPON US,” Lorde stepped in to clarify. “We’re not CLOSE close(sic) you guys…,” she wrote. “I’m just getting so hype and needed to let u know.”

She also told fans they should “start [your] excitement on a low flame and bring it up to a gentle simmer” because she was “building stamina for this chapter.”

This isn’t the first time Lorde has given a glimpse into her next musical era. She debuted two new songs in August 2023 during her performance at the Boardmasters Festival in Cornwall, England.

However, she tempered the anticipation of her dropping a new album soon.

“’This is not the start of anything out there, just want u to know there’s a light on inside me,” she wrote via Instagram at the time.

MacLachlan isn’t Lorde’s only famous fan. Olivia Rodrigo, whose platinum hit “Vampire” is nominated for three Grammy Awards this year, is also highly anticipating new music from the New Zealand native.

“YESSSSSSSSSS 💓💓💓💓💓💓💓💓💓💓💓💓💓,” Rodrigo, 20, commented when Lorde posted her December 2023 photos.

Earlier this month, Rodrigo told The Hollywood Reporter that she was strongly influenced by Lorde’s first album.

“I remember getting my first phone at probably, like, 12 or 13, and the first thing I did was download Lorde, Pure Heroine,” she said.”I love that record so much. I remember listening to it as I first started writing songs and just being blown away by her lyrics that are just about, you know, being a teenager, living in the suburbs.”

Rodrigo added that Lorde “made being young and doing these seemingly unimportant things feel so sacred and beautiful” through her songwriting.

“That album is one of my favorites, and she still inspires me a lot to this day,” Rodrigo said.