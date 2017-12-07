Back in January, Lorde sensed a revolution was coming. The singer, 21, tweeted a cryptic message about powerful men on January 29, writing: “These old men in power have a storm coming, the likes of which they cannot comprehend.”

this came true i guess https://t.co/03EY0bfDLr — Lorde (@lorde) December 6, 2017

On Wednesday, December 6, Lorde, whose real name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor, replied to her past tweet, noting: “This came true i guess.”

Her tweet seems to reference the recent abundance of men and women coming forward with allegations of sexual misconduct, harassment and abuse by powerful men in Hollywood. Among the accused are Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Matt Lauer, Louis C.K. and more.

On the same day that she noted the irony of her original tweet, Time magazine named “The Silence Breakers” as its “Person of the Year.” The list includes Rose McGowan, Ashley Judd, Taylor Swift and dozens more, all of whom have spoken out about personal experiences with sexual harassment this year.

“The people who have broken their silence on sexual assault and harassment span all races, all income classes, all occupations and virtually all corners of the globe,” Time’s site reads. “Their collective anger has spurred immediate and shocking results. For their influence on 2017, they are TIME’s Person of the Year.”

Time’s editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal made the announcement during the Today show on December 6, explaining: “The voices that launched a movement. This is the fastest moving social change we’ve seen in decades. And it began with individual acts of courage by hundreds of women — and men too — who came forward to tell their own stories of sexual harassment and assault.”

