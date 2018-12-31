Louis C.K. is in hot water again. The comedian is facing backlash for mocking survivors of the Parkland school shooting and joking about gender identity during a recent stand-up routine.

A 48-minute audio recording from C.K.’s December 16 performance at Governor’s Comedy Club on Long Island surfaced on YouTube on Sunday, December 30. He started the set by complaining that he lost $35 million in late 2017 after being accused of sexual misconduct. Later in the show, C.K. joked about the survivors of the February shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which left 14 students and three staff members dead.

“You’re not interesting because you went to a high school where kids got shot,” the 51-year-old said, directly addressing the students who became vocal advocates for stricter gun control in the wake of the massacre at their school. “Why does that mean I have to listen to you? How does that make you interesting? You didn’t get shot; you pushed some fat kid in the way! Now I gotta listen to you talking?”

Marjory Stoneman Douglas alum and podcast host Jeremy Wein was among the many people who took to Twitter to slam C.K. “17 people died at my high school, my friends brother watched his friends die in front of him. F–k you Louis,” Wein tweeted. “Seriously if you are a club in NYC still welcoming this POS into your room, f–k you too.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “‘OMG, I just…I’m so embarrassed that I used to think he was funny. This isn’t even doubling down. He just went full on monster.”

Elsewhere in his routine, C.K. made fun of gender identity. “They tell you what to call them. ‘You should address me as ‘they,’ ‘them’ because I identify as gender neutral,’” he said. “Oh, OK, OK. ‘You should address me as ‘there’ because I identify as a location, and the location is your mother’s c–t.’”

Five women accused the comic of sexual misconduct in an exposé published by The New York Times in November 2017. He later admitted that the allegations were true and apologized for abusing his power. FX and HBO were among the networks that cut ties with C.K., who returned to stand-up in August.

Us Weekly has reached out to C.K.’s rep for comment.

