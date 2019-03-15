Louis Tomlinson’s sister, Félicité Tomlinson, died at age 18 on Wednesday, March 13. The singer’s rep confirmed the news to Us Weekly.

TMZ reports that the fashion designer suffered a heart attack and collapsed in her studio apartment in London. She was pronounced dead at the scene after an ambulance was called and paramedics attempted to revive her.

The “Miss You” singer reportedly canceled his Comic Relief performance for BBC, which was set to take place on Friday, March 15.

Louis, 27, is the oldest of seven children. Félicité is survived by Lottie, 20, twins Daisy and Phoebe, 14, and twins Ernest and Doris, 5.

The former One Direction member’s mother, Johannah Deakin, died in December 2016 following a battle with leukemia.

Louis broke his silence on Twitter days after his mom’s death. “All the support has been incredible!” he wrote at the time. “Let’s do this together tonight.” His tweet was in reference to a solo performance on The X Factor.

Félicité’s last post with her brother was a group photo shared in December 2018. “Family,” she captioned the sweet pic, adding a red heart emoji.

The teenager got tattoos of all her siblings’ initials on her arm in January. Her first ink was her mother’s birth year, which she got in June 2018.

Louis spoke out in January 2017 about how he handled the grief from his mother’s death. “It’s not really something I feel 100 percent comfortable talking too much about, but just quickly, when I first found out about the news, I did kind of want to throw the towel in,” he admitted of the “tough” experience during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Hits 1 in Hollywood. “But it was my mum who said to me that I just have to keep going. She told me very sternly that she wanted me to.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!