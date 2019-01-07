Tommie Lee is reportedly facing up to 54 years in jail after being indicted on multiple child abuse charges in Georgia.

According to the indictment obtained by TMZ, the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star allegedly disrupted her daughter’s middle school class in October and slapped her child with her purse strap and across the face. TMZ also reports that Lee allegedly dragged her daughter down the hallway by her hair and threw her into a locker.

The outlet reports that Lee is currently facing seven charges, including three felonies. If the reality star is convicted on all seven charges, she could be in prison for up to 54 years.

According to TMZ, Lee was arrested twice in October, once for the the alleged incident at her daughter’s school and again less than 24 hours later for violating the court order to stay away from her child.

Lee, whose real name is Atasha Chizaah Jefferson, has yet to publicly speak out about the accusations. She did, however, seemingly respond to the repots via her Instagram Story on Monday.

“Slow news day I see,” she wrote alongside a smirk emoji.

Lee joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta in 2016. Multiple outlets reported on Sunday, January 6, that she was no longer filming the series. Amid the rumors she was let go, the reality personality shared a cryptic message on Instagram.

“I Been through A storm and it turned me Into Ah G,” she captioned a photo of herself on Sunday. “💪🏾 @prettylittlething📸 @kincordell.”

