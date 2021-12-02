All good things come to an end. Love Island season 3 winners and runner-up couples have both split. Korey Gandy and Olivia Kaiser, who won the season which wrapped in August, and Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada, a fan favorite duo, shared the news via Instagram.

Korey, 28, shared a lengthy statement via Instagram on Monday, November 29, opening up about what happened between him and Olivia, 29.

“It took me all the way to now to say something because I didn’t want to believe it was real but this was a mutual decision to take a step back in our relationship and just be friends for now,” Korey captioned a photo of the pair. “My time with Liv taught me so much about myself. I realized I can be vulnerable again and truly care for someone. When we were on love island everything was perfect and I can say that was honestly the happiest moment of my life. Unfortunately that’s not real life and In the real world we’re now faced with real world challenges. Some that we couldn’t overcome.”

The Virginia native called his ex “one of the most beautiful people I’ve ever met inside and out,” noting that they have respect for one another and feel grateful that they were able to experience the show together.

“But our journeys unfortunately have to go in separate directions for now. I love everyone of y’all so I can only hope we’ll receive the same amount of support as individuals,” he added.

The following day, Korey’s Love Island costar Kyra, 24, revealed that she split from Will, 26.

“There has been a lot of speculation regarding my relationship status recently. I have been taking time for myself, until I was ready to make things public,” Kyra wrote via her Instagram Story. “I feel that I owe you all an explanation because I would not be where I am without the Love Island supporters. I am single and have been working through the stages of heartbreak and healing. There are no words to explain how grateful I am for the love and support I’ve received since certain instances have come to light. Love you all.”

Will did not comment on the split but last shared photos with Kyra on Halloween as the duo wore matching Pulp Fiction costumes.

One couple from the season, who paired up on day one, is Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein. The pair left the show together early after his sister suddenly died during filming. Since the show wrapped, Shannon, 25, and Josh, 24, remain together. Additionally, Cashay “Cash” Proudfoot and Melvin “Cinco” Holland Jr. were eliminated separately but got together after filming wrapped.

The two couples spent time together in November, sharing multiple photos via Instagram. “Fab 4 for life,” Shannon captioned the stills posted on Sunday, November 28.