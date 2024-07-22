Life outside the Love Island USA villa isn’t exactly drama-free for Kendall Washington.

Less than one day after Peacock aired the show’s season 6 finale, one finalist spoke out on social media when NSFW nude videos were leaked online.

“What a way to get my phone back y’all,” Kendall, 27, shared via his Instagram Stories on Monday, July 22, when seemingly addressing the private videos. “I just want to address the content that came out from my past. That was something I shared to someone in confidence and trust. It’s unfortunate that it’s no longer private but it is what it is.”

Kendall went on to thank everyone “for the calls/texts to support me during this time.” He also continued to express gratitude for his experience on Love Island USA.

“I am so grateful for my Love Island experience and I love you all for turning in to watch my journey,” he continued. “Excited for what’s next.”

During the final episode, which aired on Sunday, July 21, Kendall and Nicole Jacky expressed their love for each other after being coupled up for a majority of the season.

“Looking back at the moment we first met, still gives me the chills,” Kendall shared with the California native. “When I heard the sound of your high heels getting closer to me, you then took my blindfold off me. Until this day, I have never laid eyes on something so beautiful.”

He continued, “Nicole Danielle Jacky, when I say these words, I mean them. I love you.”

Hours before the emotional moment, Nicole, 26, expressed her appreciation for Kendall. At the same time, she explained why she was afraid to say “I love you.”

“I feel like I definitely have a lot of love for you and I think the fact that I even have those feelings is crazy,” she said during their last date in Fiji. “Saying stuff like that scares me I think because I’ve been burned so bad in the past.”

Ultimately, Nicole dropped the “love” word after Kendall’s “Declaration of Love” speech moved her to tears.

While costars Serena Page and Kordell Beckham were crowned the winners of season 6, both Nicole and Kendall are looking forward to what their future holds away from the cameras.

Fans will get an update on all the couples when the cast comes together for a special reunion episode hosted by Ariana Madix, premiering August 19.

Love Island USA is streaming now on Peacock.