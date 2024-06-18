Love Island star Jack Fowler says he feared for his life after suffering an allergic reaction during a flight.

“Can’t believe I’m having to post this,” Jack, 28, wrote via Instagram on Monday, June 17, with images from his recent hospital stay. “I’m posting because people should be aware of the severity of how bad food allergies can be.”

The reality star said he agreed to eat a chicken dish onboard a plane after being told by a flight attendant that there were not any nuts in the dish. Trusting the airline employee, Jack began to eat his chicken curry dish before things took a turn.

“Immediately my throat closed up and breathing became extremely difficult,” he recalled. “I told a flight attendant I couldn’t breathe and if there was nuts in the food. I was told that there were no nuts in the chicken curry AGAIN.”

With help from his friend, Jake later discovered the menu listed his dish as “Creamy Cashew Nut Chicken Curry.”

“This left me with the real possibility of dying on the plane as I knew I needed emergency treatment immediately,” Jack wrote. “I was given five tanks of Oxygen, as well as administering my Adrenaline Pen (Epi Pen). I told the flight supervisor, ‘If you don’t land this plane soon, I will die on this plane.’ This then led to the pilot speeding up the journey.”

Once the plane landed, Jack was rushed into Dubai’s airport hospital where he continued to receive treatment. While he’s feeling better today, the Love Island Games champion is sharing his story in hopes other airline companies can take food allergies more seriously.

“@emirates it is not good enough,” he wrote while calling out the airline he was on during his health scare. “I hope all airlines and cabin crew who come across this post take note. We board your flights and trust the cabin crew to aid us in a safe flight. Take more care.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Emirates for comment.

Following his post, Jack — who first appeared on season 4 of Love Island in 2018 before winning Love Island Games in 2023 — received support from several members of the franchise including Chris Hughes, Montana Brown and Samira Mighty.

“Shocking that this still happens knowing how you always make sure to make everyone aware of the severity of your allergy before you consume anything!” Justine Joy Ndiba wrote in the comments section. “Infuriating! Really glad you’re okay!!”

Georgia Steel added, “I hope you’re okay Jack!!! Good to use your platform to spread this type of awareness!”