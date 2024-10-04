Lucas Coly’s cause of death has been revealed.

Coly died by suicide in Las Vegas according to the Clark County Office of the Coroner and Medical Examiner, per the Daily Mail. He was 27 years old.

On Thursday, October 3, Coly’s manager confirmed the rapper’s death. He paid tribute to his late client on social media.

“Rest in peace @iamlucascoly I love you bro,” the Instagram statement read. “My heart is ripped in half. Wait for me up there 🙏.”

In a second post which has since been edited, the manager opened up about his close bond with Coly.

“Being your manager was one of the reasons I stayed here. There’s a hole in my heart right now Lucas,” he added. “We used to speak on our struggles all the time but smile for the fans. So many people hurt us again and again but we had each other. I don’t know what to do now. I’d be a hypocrite if I told you not to, and I go and do the same.”

Hours before news broke of his death, Coly posted “I love y’all” with an orange heart emoji via his Instagram Story.

The following day, the I Discover Stars Entertainment talent manager shared that he wanted to preserve Coly’s musical legacy. He asked fans to listen to the late performer’s songs to honor his memory and help him rise to the charts for the first time.

“It would be a dream of mine if we can all get together and stream his songs until we can chart,” he wrote in a Friday, October 4, Instagram post. “Lucas never got radio play and refused to sell out.”

The manager added that calling on the fans to help Coly achieve his dream has helped cope with his grief.

“How I am choosing to grieve is different. I want to stop crying, so keeping his dream alive is helping me. Someone told me at a dinner yesterday, make them proud that’s honoring their legacy,” he continued. “So that’s what I’m hoping to do. Everyone please let’s all work together to help Lucas chart. So the whole world will know my brother for his talent. Truly a once in a generation talent.”

Coly was born in France and immigrated to the United States at 8 years old. He found success on the social media platform Vine nearly a decade ago. Coly was best known for his song “I Just Wanna.” He dropped his latest single, “No Comp,” in August. The musician would incorporate the French language into his music.

“Most of the time people don’t know I speak French ’cause I don’t just tell people,” Coly previously said during a 2017 interview with DJ Smallz Eyes. “Sometimes they ask me where I’m from, and I say, ‘Well, I was born in France, but I really grew up in the United States.’”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.