Rapper and social media star Lucas Coly has died. He was 27.

Coly’s manager confirmed Coly’s death in a Thursday, October 3, Instagram statement, writing, “Rest in peace @iamlucascoly I love you bro. My heart is ripped in half. Wait for me up there 🙏.”

In a second social media post, the manager said that he felt a “hole in [his] heart right now.”

“Being your manager was one of the reasons I stayed here. There’s a hole in my heart right now Lucas,” he added. “We used to speak on our struggles all the time but smile for the fans. So many people hurt us again and again but we had each other. I don’t know what to do now. I’d be a hypocrite if I told you not to, and I go and do the same.”

The manager continued, “Honestly, Lucas it hasn’t set in yet because I refuse to believe you are gone. Heart ripped to shreds. God send him back here. Please 💔 I’m broken over here #riplucascoly #checkonyourfriends.”

In a third post shared via Instagram, the I Discover Stars Entertainment talent manager was seen crying in a video. He captioned the post, “Check on your loved ones.”

Several hours earlier, Coly posted “I love y’all” with an orange heart emoji via his Instagram Story.

A cause of death has not been publicly shared.

The rep for Coly further asked for prayers for the late singer’s girlfriend, Amber.

“I’m not OK. Pray for Amber y’all,” Coly’s longtime manager wrote via Facebook, claiming that he was on the phone with the rapper “moments before” his death. “He loved all of his fans. 2024 has been the worst year of my life. Lucas was more of a brother to me than my client.”

He added, “Amber will confirm the news when she is ready. Please give her time to process and heal. When the funeral arrangements are set, I will post them here.”

Coly, who was born in France and immigrated to the United States at the age of 8, rose to fame on Vine 10 years ago. He was best known for the song “I Just Wanna.”

“Most of the time people don’t know I speak French ’cause I don’t just tell people,” Coly previously said during a 2017 interview with DJ Smallz Eyes. “Sometimes they ask me where I’m from, and I say, ‘Well, I was born in France, but I really grew up in the United States.’”

Coly was fluent in French, often incorporating the language into his songs.