Celebs were keeping busy this week, from Lucy Hale stunning in a black strapless swimsuit by Gigi C Bikinis while hanging out by the pool, to Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels celebrating her birthday, to Lindsey Vonn hosting an online auction filled with ski suits. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Lucy Hale shared a poolside snap while wearing a black strapless swimsuit by Gigi C Bikinis.

— Rita Ora partnered with ShoeDazzle for a curated collection filled with looks that can take you from day to night.

— Rene and Jon Shapiro launched their company Mindset Wellness CBD filled with products that help you stay happy, calm, focused, healthy and rested.

— Lindsey Vonn is hosting an online auction filled with an assortment of ski suits, US Ski Team jackets, backpacks, helmets and winning race suits that she’s collected over the last 20 years. New items will be available on Charity Auctions Today once a week through the month of October and November. All funds raised will go toward The Lindsey Vonn Foundation.

— DJ Marshmello launched a new sing a long children’s video, “The Take Me Out To The Ballgame,” for his show Mellodees to commemorate the Dodgers being in the Wild Card Series. Mellodees is dedicated to connecting with children and parents alike through engaging content including downloadable coloring book pages, artwork and fresh sounds.

— Johnny Was launched their Pretty in Pink campaign filled with pink silk face masks benefiting Breast Cancer Awareness. For every purchase made, Johnny Was will be donating a portion of the proceeds to Susan G Komen, Carol M Baldwin, Breast Cancer Research Fund and Memorial Hermann Foundation to support treatment, testing and research to find a cure for breast cancer.

— Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels celebrated her 37th birthday with a private soirée in Ashburn, Virginia.

— Big Brother’s Elena Davies released DROPP Collective, an online store created by two Texas natives that offers edgy looks, elevated styles and versatile pieces.

— L.A. hemp-based luxury clothing line, Bad Decision Adventure Club, launched their Pull Up Jameson t-shirt loved by LeBron James, with proceeds going to the NAACP and Trayvon Martin Foundation.

— Wildflower Cases released their newest collaboration with STEELE inspired by Amanda Steele’s Femme De Pouvior fashion collection.

— Sustainable hat company Storied Hats and socially conscious convenience store The Goods Mart have teamed up on two hats to benefit Fuck Cancer. Throughout October, Storied Hats will donate 100 percent of sales of their Ruby Wave and The Jam hats sold at The Goods Mart to F-ck Cancer and 20 percent of sales of the hats online at www.StoriedHats.com.