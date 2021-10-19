Keeping it in the family. Ludacris is aware of the tension between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, but he prefers to let them handle it themselves.

“All I can say is that, from what I understand, I know those are two grown men,” the Illinois native, 44, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, October 18, while promoting his new partnership with Moose Toys. “I believe The Rock has spoken on that, and I don’t want to speak for either one of them. So, I would leave it to whatever their words are and keep it that way, because it’s a delicate situation.”

The former wrestler, 49, and the Bloodshot actor, 54, famously clashed on the set of The Fate of the Furious, the eighth film in the Fast and Furious franchise. Their feud came to light in 2016 when Johnson wrote a since-deleted Instagram post about costars who couldn’t “conduct themselves as stand up men.” He didn’t mention anyone by name, but observers assumed that he was talking about Diesel, who also starred alongside him in Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6 and Furious 7.

While speaking about the situation in a recent interview, the San Andreas star admitted that he wishes he hadn’t aired his feelings so publicly.

“It wasn’t my best day, sharing that,” he told Vanity Fair earlier this month. “I shouldn’t have shared that. Because at the end of the day, that goes against my DNA. I don’t share things like that. And I take care of that kind of bulls—t away from the public. They don’t need to know that. That’s why I say it wasn’t my best day.”

The Jungle Cruise star did not appear in this year’s F9, but he is set to reprise his role of Luke Hobbs in a forthcoming sequel to 2019’s Hobbs & Shaw.

Ludacris, for his part, will be back as mechanic-turned-hacker Tej in F10, but he can’t reveal any plot details because even he doesn’t know any.

“I truly wish I could divulge information, but I don’t have it,” he told Us. “I’m being honest. They don’t tell us stuff. It’s, like, two weeks before we start shooting. That’s how crazy it is.”

Given that Tej and his frenemy Roman (Tyrese Gibson) — spoiler alert — drove a car to space in F9, the secrecy makes a certain amount of sense.

“Everything is so confidential,” the “Money Maker” rapper added. “It’s a billion-dollar franchise, and it’s so many different players.”

While he waits to find out where Tej goes in F10, the Grammy winner has been working on his new Netflix series, Karma’s World, as well as his new song “Puppy Love,” which aims to teach children about the importance of being kind to animals.

The tune is available to stream exclusively on KidNation, the children’s entertainment platform that the rapper cofounded. “Puppy Love” accompanies the launch of Moose Toys’ new Scruff-A-Luvs Cutie Cuts plush toys, which encourage kids to learn how to care for animals.

“I’m all about educating the new generation, of course, because when you have kids, that’s really what your life becomes dedicated to — making the world a better place,” the musician told Us. The Crash star shares daughters Cadence, 6, and Chance, 2 months, with wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue. He is also the father of Karma, 20, and Cai, 7.

“[The new song] goes right along with the whole idea and inspiration behind … being able to take special care and responsibility of your puppy, and understanding that it’s underneath is what counts,” he added. “It’s such a great thing.”

