They’re not pumping the brakes just yet. Fast and Furious 10 will be the second-to-last film in the blockbuster franchise, and Dominic Toretto’s next adventure is set to be one of the biggest so far.

“Just wait for 10,” Vin Diesel, who plays Dom, said in a January 2021 interview with Entertainment Weekly. “Let’s just say, the fact that you guys know that the studio is saying we can’t cover all this ground that needs to be covered in just one movie, you can only imagine what is to come.”

The ninth installment, which was released in June 2021, found Dom going up against his estranged brother, Jakob (John Cena), who was trying to steal a machine powerful enough to hack into every computerized weapons system in the world.

The complicated plan to stop the cyber attack took some team members to the International Space Station, but eventually Dom, his wife Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and their team — including Mia (Jordan Brewster), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Tej (Ludacris) and Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) — stopped the evil plan. However, they let Jakob get away.

While Jakob could return to cause trouble, fans know for sure that Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) will stir the pot in the 2023 sequel.

The F9 post-credits scene gave audiences a look at Shaw, who wasn’t in the rest of the film. In the clip, he had a man trapped inside a punching bag. The victim offered plans that Shaw was looking for, but the villain said he already has the details he needed. Someone then knocked on the door, so Shaw shoved the guy back into the punching bag and answered the door to see Mr. Nobody’s (Kurt Russell) new ally Han (Sung Kang), who is clearly shocked that Shaw is alive.

The ending didn’t just leave moviegoers with questions. The actors wanted to know more too. After all, where can the story go when the last film sent two characters to space?

“I have definitely asked some questions about 10 and 11,” Gibson told Collider in June 2021.

The Masked Singer contestant added that they’ll have to meet fans’ high expectations. “We all carry a particular torch of responsibility and knowing there is a beast, and we need to feed that beast and give them what they want, what they love, and what they’re used to,” he said.

Scroll down to see everything to know about the highly anticipated Fast and Furious 10: