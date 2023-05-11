Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Walker, is ready to get fast and furious with a special role in the film franchise’s next blockbuster.

“A preview of my cameo in Fast X,” the model, 24, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, May 11. “The first Fast was released when I was 1 year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin [Diesel], Jordana [Brewster], Michelle [Rodriguez], Chris [Morgan] and more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into the Fast family. I can’t believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up.”

She added: “Thank you @louisleterrierpro for your kindness, patience and support. It feels like you’ve been part of the family since we started, I’m happy it’s just the beginning. I am so blessed to be able to honor my father’s legacy and share this with him forever x. I love you all so much.”

Meadow — who the late Fast and the Furious star shared with former partner Rebecca Soteros — also gave a quick glimpse of her character. The Pencils of Promise ambassador rocked a chic bob and a blue blazer as she strutted down the aisle on an airplane. Further details about her character or her role in Fast X have not been revealed.

Several of Meadow’s cast mates and famous friends were quick to applaud the news. Diesel, 55, replied with a praying hands emoji. Ruby Rose, for her part, added a heart emoji.

Fast X, which is due to be released on May 19, is the 10th action-packed film in the popular Fast and the Furious franchise. Most of the major stars are set to return, including Diesel and Rodriguez, 44, as well as newcomers Jason Momoa and Brie Larson.

Diesel — who is Meadow’s godfather — previously teased whether Paul’s beloved daughter would make a cameo in Fast X.

“I would not count anything out,” the Guardians of the Galaxy actor told E!’s Daily Pop in June 2020. “Without giving you all of the secrets of Fast 10, let’s just say nothing’s ruled out.”

Paul notably portrayed Diesel’s right-hand man, Brian O’Conner, in the first Fast and the Furious movie, which premiered in June 2001. While Meadow was a toddler at the time, she witnessed her dad strike up a lasting friendship with his costar when the cameras stopped rolling. The duo appeared in five films together throughout the series.

The She’s All That actor died at the age of 40 in 2013 when he was involved in a single-car collision. The crash killed Paul and his friend Roger Rodas upon impact.

Since then, the Fast cast has rallied around Meadow. “She counts Vin and his kids as family and will talk to them on days she’s struggling, and she has their backs too,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2021, noting that the California native is “so proud” of her father. “She posts tributes to him on social media, keeps in touch with the people who were important in his life and generally acts on the advice he gave her whilst he was still alive.”

Diesel even walked Meadow — who created the Paul Walker Foundation in her dad’s name — down the aisle during her October 2021 wedding to Louis Thornton-Allen.