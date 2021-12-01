Gone but not forgotten. Since Paul Walker’s death in 2013, his daughter, Meadow Walker, has made sure to keep his memory alive.

Meadow was only 15 years old when her father, then 40, was killed in a car crash. In the years since, she has celebrated the Fast and Furious star’s legacy via social media, continuing to let fans know he was more than a Hollywood star: he was also a great dad.

In May 2020, she confessed via Instagram that reminiscing about the California native was her “happy place” — but she wished he was still here with her. Five months later, she shared a throwback photo with her dad, writing via Instagram, “Miss you so so much. Best friend forever and ever.”

Paul welcomed his only child in November 1998 with his ex-girlfriend Rebecca Soteros. Meadow was just a toddler when The Fast and the Furious premiered in June 2001, but the friendships he built with his costars have long lasted.

“I was 2 years old when the journey began,” Meadow wrote in June 2021 in honor of the 20th anniversary of the movie franchise. “Blessed to have my Fast family by my side.”

Paul’s costar Vin Diesel is Meadow’s godfather and has protected her like she is one of his own kids. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor has said that Meadow is the first person to wish him a happy Father’s Day every year. (The Pacifier star shares children Hania, Vincent and Pauline with Paloma Jiménez.)

“To see her with my children is one of the most beautiful things,” he told Extra in June 2021. “There are moments when I see her playing with [my daughter] Pauline and it hits me so deep, ’cause I can only imagine what my brother [Paul] sees when he sees that.”

Diesel even walked his goddaughter down the aisle in place of her dad at her October 2021 wedding to Louis Thornton-Allan. “Meadow counts Vin and his kids as family and will talk to them on days she’s struggling, and she has their backs too,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly four months prior.

Social media isn’t the only place Meadow honors the late Joy Ride actor. In 2015, she launched the Paul Walker Foundation, which promises to “continue to do the work that Paul started,” per the organization’s website. “We are focused on his passions and dedicated to his legacy. He is always in our hearts and we are reminded daily to do good and live life like Paul.”

Years since her loss, Meadow continues to be “so proud of her dad and goes out of her way to respond to people who send letters or express their love of him and his work,” the source told Us in June 2021. “She posts tributes to him on social media, keeps in touch with the people who were important in his life and generally acts on the advice he gave her whilst he was still alive.”

Per the insider, Meadow believes her father is “looking down and protecting her from heaven.”

Keep scrolling to see her sweetest tributes to her late dad: