Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Walker, shared a moving tribute for her late father on what would have been his 50th birthday.

“Happy birthday to my guardian angel,” Meadow, 24, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, September 12, alongside a throwback photo of her with Paul. “Thank you for your love, guidance, friendship, sunshine and for raising me to see all of the beauty in the world. You are the most kind, humble, generous and caring soul I know. You taught me at a young age to always treat everyone with respect, to do good and to take care of our planet. I love you and miss you every day.”

In a second post, Meadow shared a vintage snap of her dad from one of the Fast & Furious movies. “One of my favorite photos of my dad from Fast,” she wrote. “Timeless and iconic.”

She went on to note that the image will be printed on T-shirts benefiting the Paul Walker Foundation, which awards scholarships to individuals between the ages of 16 and 19 who are making a difference in their communities.

Paul died at age 40 in November 2013 after he was involved in a single-vehicle car crash in California. Meadow, whom Paul shared with ex Rebecca Soteros, was 15 at the time of her father’s death.

In the decade since, Meadow has shared frequent tributes to her late dad and remained close with his Fast costars, including Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster. When Meadow married husband Louis Thornton-Allan in October 2021, Diesel, 56, was on hand to walk her down the aisle.

“She counts Vin and his kids as family and will talk to them on days she’s struggling, and she has their backs too,” an insider told Us of Meadow in June 2021. “Meadow is so proud of her dad and goes out of her way to respond to people who send letters or express their love of him and his work. She posts tributes to him on social media, keeps in touch with the people who were important in his life and generally acts on the advice he gave her whilst he was still alive.”

Earlier this year, Meadow made a cameo appearance in Fast X, playing a flight attendant who hands Jakob Toretto (John Cena) a few small bottles of alcohol. Meadow teased the role in an Instagram post shortly before the movie’s premiere in May.

“The first Fast was released when I was 1 year old!” she wrote at the time. “I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle [Rodriguez], Chris [Morgan] and more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into the Fast family. I can’t believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up.”