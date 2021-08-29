Keeping it in the family. Jordana Brewster addressed rumors that Meadow Walker, daughter of the late Paul Walker, could appear in the final Fast and Furious movies.

Brewster, 41, said it’s “for sure, absolutely” possible that Meadow, 22, will make her film debut alongside her father’s former costars while speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Friday, August 27.

The action star continued, “I think so. I would love that. We’ll see.”

The Mia Toretto actress plays the love interest of Paul’s character, Brian O’Connor. The films haven’t shown Brian since the actor died while filming Furious 7 in a 2013 car accident at age 40, but the character is still alive off screen. Brian and Mia share a child, and the dad has retired from the team of death-defying do-gooders. His car was shown arriving at a family dinner at the end of June’s Fast 9, indicating that Brian is still in the team’s lives when they aren’t in danger.

Vin Diesel, who plays Dom in the franchise, previously added fuel to rumors that Meadow could make a cameo appearance in one of the final two films.

“I would not count anything out,” the Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 53, told E!’s Daily Pop in June. “Without giving you all of the secrets of Fast 10, let’s just say nothing’s ruled out,” he added.

Meadow, a model, supported the film by walking the red carpet at the premiere in Los Angeles. She sat inside the June screening with Brewster and other cast members. The D.E.B.S. actress posted a photo from the premiere that showed Paul’s daughter in the theater, captioned, “Family ❤️ forever.”

The president of the Paul Walker Foundation, which does charitable work in honor of her father, replied, “Love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Brewster consistently shows her support for the model on her Instagram posts. When Meadow seemingly announced her engagement to actor Louis Thornton-Allan with a video of her wearing a diamond ring, Brewster responded with several heart emojis.

The bride-to-be isn’t the only woman Brewster hopes to see as the Fast Saga comes to a close. She revealed two other female alums she hopes to return.

“I would love to bring back as many people as possible. I would love to see Gal Gadot come back. I adore her,” she shared. “And I would love to see Eva Mendes come back, speaking of women in power. I think that would be awesome.”

Brewster’s Mia was technically retired after the seventh movie, but she managed to return. Anything is possible for Gadot’s Gisele (who died in 2013’s Fast & Furious 6) and Mendes’ Monica (who hasn’t been seen since a cameo in 2011’s Fast Five).

Fast and Furious 10 is expected to debut in theaters on April 7, 2023.